Here's Why OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Can Afford Some Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is OPKO Health's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 OPKO Health had US$232.1m of debt, an increase on US$205.1m, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$210.5m in cash leading to net debt of about US$21.7m. NasdaqGS:OPK Debt to Equity History September 23rd 2022

A Look At OPKO Health's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that OPKO Health had liabilities of US$215.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$435.3m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$210.5m in cash and US$175.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$265.2m.

Of course, OPKO Health has a market capitalization of US$1.46b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Carrying virtually no net debt, OPKO Health has a very light debt load indeed. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine OPKO Health's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, OPKO Health made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$1.4b, which is a fall of 25%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did OPKO Health's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$150m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$28m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for OPKO Health you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

