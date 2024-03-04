Here's Why Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) Fell More Than Broader Market

The latest trading session saw Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) ending at $13.99, denoting a -0.78% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.41%.

The company's stock has climbed by 29.83% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Opera Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.53%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $100.6 million, indicating a 15.57% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $454.9 million, which would represent changes of -59.14% and +14.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Opera Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.74.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

