Here's Why OneSpan (OSPN) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

OneSpan (OSPN) closed the most recent trading day at $14.31, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.07%.

The internet security company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.94% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.9%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, down 26.47% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $57.75 million, showing a 3.49% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $246.53 million. These totals would mark changes of -17.45% and +1.38%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for OneSpan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.51% higher. OneSpan is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, OneSpan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.67, so one might conclude that OneSpan is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that OSPN currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.