Here's Why One Should Retain American Airlines (AAL) Now

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL is benefiting from its strong air-travel demand and debt-reduction efforts.

Factors Favoring AAL

Continued recovery in air-travel demand, particularly on the domestic front, bodes well for American Airlines. Reflecting the boost in air-travel demand, consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) rose 8.3% in the first nine months of 2023. To cater to this increased demand, capacity (measured in average seat miles) increased 7% in the same time period.

The carrier's debt-reduction efforts are impressive as well. Management aims to reduce its debt by $15 billion by the end of 2025. AAL aims to attain this objective through naturally occurring amortization. Also, it intends to utilize surplus cash and free cash flow to pay down prepayable debt. As of Sep 30, 2023, the carrier reduced its debt levels by more than $10 billion from peak levels in mid-2021.

Key Risks

American Airlines’ current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of third-quarter 2023 stood at 0.69. A current ratio of less than 1 is not desirable as it implies that the company doesn't have enough liquid assets to cover its short-term liabilities.

Zacks Rank

AAL currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are Air Canada ACDVF and SkyWest SKYW.

Air Canada currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An uptick in passenger traffic is aiding ACDVF. Recently, management announced plans to launch a new year-round route between Montreal and Madrid. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The service will commence in May of the following year as part of its expanded international summer 2024 flying schedule to cater to increased demand.

SkyWest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). SKYW's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. Initiatives to reward its shareholders also bode well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has surged 83.3% in the past 60 days.



Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Canada (ACDVF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.