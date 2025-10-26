Here's Why One Investor Took Profits in This Growth ETF While Staying Long-Term Bullish

Key Points

Pennsylvania-based Amplius Wealth sold 75,079 shares of IUSG for an estimated $11.8 million in the third quarter.

The transaction value represented about 1% of the fund’s 13F assets under management.

At quarter-end, the firm reported holding 43,598 IUSG shares valued at $7.2 million.

Amplius Wealth Advisors, LLC disclosed the sale of 75,079 shares of the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth an estimated $11.8 million in its SEC filing for the period ended September 30.

What Happened

In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing released Tuesday, Amplius Wealth Advisors reported selling 75,079 shares of the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) for an estimated $11.8 million based on the average closing price for the third quarter. The fund’s remaining stake is 43,598 shares, valued at $7.2 million.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

CBOE:AAAA: $234.5 million (20.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:PVAL: $85.7 million (7.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:RECS: $64.6 million (5.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:TMFC: $63.6 million (5.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:STIP: $48.5 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of Friday, IUSG shares were priced at $167.39, up 24.5% over the past year, whereas the S&P 500 has climbed nearly 17%.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $25.7 billion Price (as of market close Friday) $167.39 One-year total return 26% Dividend yield 0.5%

ETF Snapshot

IUSG invests at least 80% of assets in index components and economically similar securities.

The ETF operates as a passively managed ETF designed for cost-efficient core U.S. equity growth exposure.

It serves institutional and individual investors seeking diversified U.S. growth equity exposure.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) provides investors with targeted exposure to U.S. growth equities by replicating a widely recognized benchmark. The fund emphasizes broad diversification in its strategy. Its scale and disciplined index approach support efficient access to key growth segments of the U.S. equity market.

Foolish Take

Amplius Wealth Advisors’ sale of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF shares this quarter appears to be part of a broader portfolio adjustment rather than a shift away from growth investing. Despite the sale, Amplius maintains significant exposure to IUSG through its flagship Amplius Aggressive Asset Allocation ETF (AAAA), which owns 108,245 shares of IUSG. AAAA is Amplius’ top holding, owning nearly 8.8 million shares.

The move came as Amplius trimmed several growth-oriented ETFs, including QQQ and ACWI, while adding to USTB, a short-term bond fund—signaling a cautious tilt toward balance after a strong equity rally. However, because AAAA also holds sizable positions in QQQ and ACWI, Amplius’ overall exposure to growth remains substantial, suggesting more of a risk recalibration than a retreat.

IUSG tracks the S&P 900 Growth Index and offers low-cost, diversified exposure to large- and mid-cap U.S. growth stocks. For long-term investors, Amplius’ strategy underscores the value of adjusting risk levels without abandoning core growth allocations—especially when valuations climb and interest rates stay elevated.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of assets a fund or investment manager oversees on behalf of clients.

13F: A quarterly SEC filing required from institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark, indicating outperformance or underperformance.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the investment's current price.

Passively managed ETF: A fund that seeks to replicate the performance of a specific index rather than actively selecting investments.

Index components: The individual securities that make up a financial index tracked by a fund.

Core U.S. equity growth exposure: Investment focus on major U.S. companies expected to grow earnings faster than the market average.

Benchmark: A standard or index used to measure and compare investment performance.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Stake: The amount of ownership or shares held in a particular investment.

Trading days: Days when financial markets are open for buying and selling securities.



