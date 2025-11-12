Here's Why One Investor Just Bet $14 Million on This Struggling Marketing Stock

Key Points

Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset Management acquired 491,157 shares of Interpublic Group in the third quarter for an estimated $13.7 million.

The transaction value equals 3.2% of 13F reportable assets under management at quarter-end.

The move marks a new position for Gardner Lewis, which didnt reportholding IPG shares in the prior quarter.

Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset Management disclosed a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG), adding 491,157 shares valued at $13.7 million during the third quarter.

What Happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released on Monday, Gardner Lewis initiated a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), acquiring 491,157 shares. The holding was valued at $13.7 million at quarter-end, representing 3.2% of the firm’s $422.7 million in 13F reportable assets.

What Else to Know

Top five holdings after the filing:

NVDA: $45 million (about 11.8% of AUM)

VRNA: $17.7 million (about 4.6% of AUM)

VBTX: $16.5 million (about 4.3% of AUM)

MA: $15.1 million (about 4% of AUM)

UBS: $15.1 million (about 4% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, IPG shares were priced at $25.35, down approximately 14% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up 14% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $10.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $545.8 million Dividend Yield 5.2% Price (as of market close Tuesday) $25.35

Company Snapshot

The Interpublic Group of Companies is a leading global provider of advertising and marketing services, operating through a network of agencies and specialized units. With a substantial revenue base and a diversified service portfolio, the company leverages integrated solutions to address complex client needs in a competitive marketplace. Its strong dividend yield and established client relationships underscore a stable business model focused on delivering value to major brands worldwide.

Foolish Take

Gardner Lewis Asset Management’s new stake in Interpublic Group appears to be a value-driven bet on the company’s turnaround and upcoming merger with Omnicom. The Pennsylvania-based firm initiated a 491,157-share position valued at $13.7 million in the third quarter, making IPG roughly 3.2% of its $422.7 million in reportable assets, according to its latest SEC filing.



The timing follows a challenging stretch for IPG. The company’s second-quarter results showed net revenue down 6.6% year-over-year. However, adjusted EBITA margins improved to 18.1%, reflecting tighter cost control ahead of the merger. IPG’s CEO highlighted “resilient" client activity and ongoing integration of artificial intelligence across its media and marketing workflows and products.



Adding to that backdrop, Bank of America recently cut its price target to $87 while keeping a neutral rating, citing the merger’s uncertainty but acknowledging IPG’s solid financial health and 5% dividend yield.



For long-term investors, Gardner Lewis’s entry suggests cautious optimism that the Omnicom combination—expected to close this quarter—could unlock operating synergies and margin expansion in 2026. Still, sustained organic growth will be critical for IPG to regain investor confidence and outperform its peers in a consolidating ad landscape.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC, showing certain equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend payment divided by the stock price, expressed as a percentage.

Forward P/E: Price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the next year, indicating how much investors pay per expected dollar of profit.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Stake: The amount of ownership or investment a person or entity holds in a company.

Position: The amount of a particular security or investment held by an investor or fund.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, often used as a reference point for financial reporting.

Fund: An investment vehicle pooling money from multiple investors to purchase securities according to a specific strategy.

Top five holdings: The five largest investments in a fund’s portfolio, typically by market value.

Market close: The end of the trading day when official prices are set for securities.

Specialized units: Distinct business divisions within a company focusing on specific services or market segments.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

