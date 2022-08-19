Here's Why ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is ONE Group Hospitality Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years ONE Group Hospitality's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, ONE Group Hospitality's EPS shot from US$0.29 to US$0.78, over the last year. Year on year growth of 170% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. ONE Group Hospitality maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 51% to US$311m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NasdaqCM:STKS Earnings and Revenue History August 19th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of ONE Group Hospitality's forecast profits?

Are ONE Group Hospitality Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own ONE Group Hospitality shares worth a considerable sum. With a whopping US$56m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. Amounting to 20% of the outstanding shares, indicating that insiders are also significantly impacted by the decisions they make on the behalf of the business.

Is ONE Group Hospitality Worth Keeping An Eye On?

ONE Group Hospitality's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering ONE Group Hospitality for a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for ONE Group Hospitality (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

