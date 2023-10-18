Here's Why On Holding (ONON) Fell More Than Broader Market

The latest trading session saw On Holding (ONON) ending at $25.24, denoting a -1.37% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.62%.

The the stock of running-shoe and apparel company has fallen by 14.3% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of On Holding in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, On Holding is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 128.57%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $515.37 million, indicating a 51.75% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ONON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +79.31% and +56.66%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for On Holding. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.25% downward. At present, On Holding boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, On Holding is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.01, so one might conclude that On Holding is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that ONON currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.27. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. ONON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, finds itself in the bottom 4% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

