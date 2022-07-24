Here's Why Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Olympic Steel with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Olympic Steel Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It's an outstanding feat for Olympic Steel to have grown EPS from US$1.38 to US$12.25 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Olympic Steel is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.5 percentage points to 7.6%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:ZEUS Earnings and Revenue History July 24th 2022

Olympic Steel isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$292m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Olympic Steel Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Olympic Steel insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$39m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 14% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Should You Add Olympic Steel To Your Watchlist?

Olympic Steel's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Olympic Steel very closely. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Olympic Steel (3 make us uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

