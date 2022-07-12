Here's Why Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) is Staying Ahead of the Curve

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s OLLI business operating model of “buying cheap and selling cheap,” cost-containment efforts, focus on store productivity and expansion of customer loyalty program — Ollie's Army, reinforce its position in the industry. Shares of this Harrisburg, PA-based company have exhibited a decent run on the bourses in the past three months. In the said period, the stock has risen 31.8% against the industry’s decline of 7.9%.

Let’s Introspect

Ollie's Bargain’s focus on value-driven merchandise assortments positioned it well to capitalize on opportunities in the marketplace and effectively meet consumer demand. Ollie's Army continued to be a major sales driver, with membership increasing continuously. In first-quarter fiscal 2022, Ollie's Army grew 7.7%, ending the period with more than 12.9 million active members.



On its first-quarter earnings call, management highlighted that sales trends have improved substantially in the second quarter, driven by higher demand for warm weather seasonal products coupled with great deals and a healthy inventory position. Management envisions second-quarter total net sales in the bracket of $450-$460 million, up from $415.9 million reported in the year-ago period. It envisions comparable store sales to be flat to up 3%. The company had registered a comparable store sales decline of 28% in second-quarter fiscal 2021.



Fact Checks

Ollie's Bargain’s results are dependent on the availability of the brand name and closeout merchandise at compelling prices. Brand name and closeout merchandise represented about 65%, and non-closeout goods and private label products collectively accounted for roughly 35% of fiscal 2021 merchandise purchases.



As far as the company’s store growth strategy is concerned, management aims for a store count of at least 1,050 in the long run. Ollie's Bargain has increased its store base at a CAGR of 12.6%, from 268 stores in fiscal 2017 to 431 stores in fiscal 2021. We note that the company has opened 42 stores in fiscal 2019 and 46 stores in both fiscal 2020 and 2021. The company intends to open 46-48 new stores, including two relocations, in fiscal 2022.



Taking a cue from the past, we noticed that net sales have surged at a CAGR of 13% from $1.077 billion in fiscal 2017 to $1.753 billion in fiscal 2021, while net income has soared from $127.6 million to $157.5 million during the aforementioned period.

Wrapping Up

Quite apparent, Ollie's Bargain strategic endeavors position the stock firmly for growth. While the company faces supply chain headwinds and high labor costs, we believe that improved closeout opportunities, increased trade down from consumers and significant room for increasing store count should support the stock.



Ollie's Bargain currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

