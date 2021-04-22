Here's Why Ocugen Stock Skyrocketed Today

What happened

Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) soared 43% on Thursday following positive clinical trial results and bullish analyst commentary.

So what

Roth Capital analyst Zegbeh Jallah reiterated his buy rating and $10 price forecast for Ocugen's stock on Wednesday after its development partner, Bharat Biotech, shared positive data from an interim analysis of a phase 3 study of Covaxin, an investigational coronavirus vaccine.

Ocugen's stock price rose sharply on Thursday. Image source: Getty Images.

Covaxin demonstrated overall efficacy of 78% against COVID-19 and 100% protection against severe forms of the disease. The vaccine candidate was also shown to have efficacy of 70% against asymptomatic cases, which Jallah said could help to combat the spread of the virus by people who show no symptoms and might not be aware that they're infected.

Now what

Based on these results, Jallah said Ocugen could soon apply for an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Ocugen's deal with Bharat Biotech stipulates that it will receive 45% of any profits the vaccine earns in the U.S. market. Thus, Jallah posits that if Covaxin is authorized for sale in the U.S., Ocugen could enjoy a "significant revenue-generating opportunity."

Judging by today's gains, many investors apparently agree with Jallah's positive outlook for Ocugen.

10 stocks we like better than Ocugen, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ocugen, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.