Here's Why NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Fell More Than Broader Market

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed at $205.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.

Shares of the chipmaker have depreciated by 0.58% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.29%.

The upcoming earnings release of NXP Semiconductors will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.59, showcasing a 20.06% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.83 billion, down 9.58% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.76 per share and a revenue of $11.93 billion, demonstrating changes of -10.16% and -5.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.68% downward. NXP Semiconductors is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, NXP Semiconductors is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.54, so one might conclude that NXP Semiconductors is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, NXPI's PEG ratio is currently 2.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.