Here's Why Nu Skin (NUS) is Up About 20% in Three Months

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS is well placed on the back of continued investment in digital capabilities as well as a robust product portfolio. These factors are leading to impressive expansion of the company’s customer base and sales leaders.



Impressively, Nu Skin recently announced that it anticipates third-quarter 2020 revenues in the range of $700-$703 million. The projected figure is well ahead of its previously-provided guidance of $605-$635 million. Well, these factors have been boosting investors’ optimism. Notably, shares of Nu Skin have gained 19.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 11.1%.



Let’s delve deeper.

Factors Driving Nu Skin’s Performance

Nu Skin, which sells and distributes products through a network of sales leaders and customers, is focused on empowering the same through launches and engaging technology platforms among other initiatives. In fact, it rolled out online leadership, training and education programs in Mainland China for its sales leaders. Moreover, the company has been conducting a number of promotional seminars online. Also, Nu Skin’s focus on enhancing customer experience across various digital platforms bode well. In this regard, the company plans to launch VERA, a digital tool during the second half of 2020. It is aimed at providing personalized recommendation for its products to the customers.

During the second quarter of 2020, Nu Skin launched a new customer reward program called enJoy in Southeast Asia and Mainland China. Management expects to attain long-term loyalty via redeemable rewards points alongside improving customer relationships with the help of this program. In fact, the company expects to launch enJoy in the United States during the second half of 2020. Notably, Nu Skin’s customer base increased 29% year over year to 1,499,900 in the second quarter of 2020.



With the help of advanced technology and well-strategized product programs, Nu Skin tries to capture greater market share and maintain growth momentum. In fact, the company’s long-term strategies stand on three key pillars — Products, Programs and Platforms. In this regard, management is looking forward to preview the ageLOC Boost device and Nutricentials Bioadaptive Skin Care line globally. Notably, ageLOC Boost device aims to provide customers with an on-the-go treatment for youthful skin.



We believe that these upsides are likely to help Nu Skin tide over hurdles like escalated costs as well as foreign currency fluctuations and help the company remain in investors’ good books.

Some More Solid Staple Picks

e.l.f. Beauty’s ELF bottom line has outpaced the consensus mark significantly in the trailing four quarters, on average. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



United Natural Foods UNFI, with a Zacks Rank #1, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average.



General Mills GIS, with a Zacks Rank #2, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.