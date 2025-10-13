Here's Why Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed the most recent trading day at $15.08, moving +1.07% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.21%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 4.91% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.31%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.15, signifying a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.87 billion, up 31.66% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.56 per share and a revenue of $14.95 billion, signifying shifts of +24.44% and +29.77%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Nu Holdings Ltd. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.8. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.48.

Investors should also note that NU has a PEG ratio of 0.78 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Banks - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.95.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.