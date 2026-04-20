Here's Why Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Fell More Than Broader Market

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed the most recent trading day at $15.10, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.04% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.42%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.2, signifying a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.97 billion, indicating a 52.98% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $21.18 billion, which would represent changes of +35.48% and +34.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.54% lower within the past month. Right now, Nu Holdings Ltd. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.17. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.46.

Meanwhile, NU's PEG ratio is currently 0.62. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Banks - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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