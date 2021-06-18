Here's Why Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Northwest Pipe's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Northwest Pipe had debt of US$8.24m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$15.9m over a year. But it also has US$29.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$21.7m net cash.

How Healthy Is Northwest Pipe's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:NWPX Debt to Equity History June 18th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Northwest Pipe had liabilities of US$35.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$59.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$29.9m and US$115.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$50.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Northwest Pipe is taking a careful approach to debt. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Northwest Pipe boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It is just as well that Northwest Pipe's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 25% over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Northwest Pipe can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Northwest Pipe has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Northwest Pipe generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 89% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Northwest Pipe has US$21.7m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$27m, being 89% of its EBIT. So we don't think Northwest Pipe's use of debt is risky. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Northwest Pipe's earnings per share history for free.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



