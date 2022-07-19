Here's Why Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Northwest Natural Holding's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, Northwest Natural Holding had US$1.38b of debt, up from US$1.19b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

NYSE:NWN Debt to Equity History July 19th 2022

How Strong Is Northwest Natural Holding's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Northwest Natural Holding had liabilities of US$658.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.41b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$24.3m as well as receivables valued at US$142.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$2.90b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$1.82b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Northwest Natural Holding would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Northwest Natural Holding's debt is 4.8 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 3.6 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. More concerning, Northwest Natural Holding saw its EBIT drop by 6.1% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues the company will face an uphill battle to pay off its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Northwest Natural Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Northwest Natural Holding saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, Northwest Natural Holding's level of total liabilities left us tentative about the stock, and its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. And even its interest cover fails to inspire much confidence. We should also note that Gas Utilities industry companies like Northwest Natural Holding commonly do use debt without problems. After considering the datapoints discussed, we think Northwest Natural Holding has too much debt. That sort of riskiness is ok for some, but it certainly doesn't float our boat. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Northwest Natural Holding (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

