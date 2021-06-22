Here's Why NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Can Afford Some Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is NN's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that NN had debt of US$156.4m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$860.5m over a year. However, it does have US$43.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$113.4m.

How Strong Is NN's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:NNBR Debt to Equity History June 22nd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that NN had liabilities of US$98.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$241.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$43.0m as well as receivables valued at US$99.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$196.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$311.8m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if NN can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, NN reported revenue of US$438m, which is a gain of 12%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months NN produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$9.3m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$4.8m of cash over the last year. So to be blunt we think it is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for NN you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

