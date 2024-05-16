Here's Why NIO Inc. (NIO) Fell More Than Broader Market

NIO Inc. (NIO) ended the recent trading session at $5.26, demonstrating a -1.31% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

The the stock of company has risen by 36.32% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NIO Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.31, indicating a 26.19% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.48 billion, indicating a 4.65% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.26 per share and revenue of $9.21 billion, indicating changes of +28% and +18.29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for NIO Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. NIO Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, finds itself in the bottom 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.