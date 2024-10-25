Here's Why Nike (NKE) Fell More Than Broader Market

The latest trading session saw Nike (NKE) ending at $78.85, denoting a -0.24% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 11.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nike in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Nike is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 34.95%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $12.18 billion, indicating a 9.01% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

NKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $47.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.62% and -7.38%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Nike. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been an 8.35% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Nike possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nike has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.47 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.5.

Also, we should mention that NKE has a PEG ratio of 1.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.48.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, positioning it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

