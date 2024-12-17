Here's Why NextEra Energy (NEE) Fell More Than Broader Market

The latest trading session saw NextEra Energy (NEE) ending at $72.23, denoting a -0.77% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.39% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.32%.

Shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Witnessed a loss of 4.71% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Utilities sector with its loss of 3.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NextEra Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.52, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.69 billion, down 2.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.41 per share and a revenue of $26.66 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.57% and -5.16%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, NextEra Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NextEra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.37. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.42.

It is also worth noting that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.63. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.58.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.