Here's Why NewMarket Corporation's (NYSE:NEU) CEO May Have Their Pay Bumped Up

Shareholders will be pleased by the robust performance of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) recently and this will be kept in mind in the upcoming AGM on 22 April 2021. The focus will probably be on the future strategic initiatives that the board and management will put in place to improve the business rather than executive remuneration when they cast their votes on company resolutions. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is fair and may even warrant a raise.

Comparing NewMarket Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that NewMarket Corporation has a market capitalization of US$4.2b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$3.1m for the year to December 2020. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.1m.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$5.6m. Accordingly, NewMarket pays its CEO under the industry median. What's more, Teddy Gottwald holds US$217m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.1m US$1.1m 35% Other US$2.1m US$2.1m 65% Total Compensation US$3.1m US$3.2m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 17% of total compensation represents salary and 83% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that NewMarket pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

NewMarket Corporation's Growth

NYSE:NEU CEO Compensation April 16th 2021

NewMarket Corporation's earnings per share (EPS) grew 15% per year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 8.2% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has NewMarket Corporation Been A Good Investment?

NewMarket Corporation has generated a total shareholder return of 0.7% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. In light of that, investors might probably want to see an improvement on their returns before they feel generous about increasing the CEO remuneration.

To Conclude...

The company's overall performance, while not bad, could be better. If it manages to keep up the current streak, CEO remuneration could well be one of shareholders' least concerns. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 1 warning sign for NewMarket that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

