Here's Why the New $6,000 Senior Tax Deduction Does Some Retirees No Good

Key Points

The new senior tax deduction is only available to those 65 and older; married couples must file jointly.

High earners may be eligible for a reduced deduction -- or none at all.

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Many seniors can expect lower tax bills over the next few years, thanks to the enhanced senior tax deduction included in President Donald Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill. It's worth up to $6,000 for qualifying single adults or up to $12,000 for qualifying married couples, and it stacks up with your standard deduction and the existing senior tax deduction.

The extra savings could be especially helpful as rising inflation threatens to drive up living expenses and retiree spending. But several seniors will not be able to take advantage of this deduction in 2026.

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Certain individuals are exempt

The new senior tax deduction is only for those 65 and older. Anyone younger will not be eligible to claim the deduction, even if they are fully retired or on Social Security. They may be eligible to claim the tax break in future years; however, the current deduction is in effect only through 2028. After that, the government must decide whether to extend it.

The bill also requires that seniors who hope to claim the new deduction provide their Social Security number on their returns and file jointly if married. Those unable to do so will not be eligible to claim the tax deduction. However, if they're at least 65, they can still claim the other senior tax deduction, worth $1,650 each for married couples or $2,050 for single adults in 2026.

Income phaseouts limit the deduction for high earners

Depending on their annual income, high earners who meet the criteria listed above may still be unable to claim the new deduction, or they may have to settle for a reduced amount.

Single adults must have an annual income of $75,000 or less to claim the full deduction in 2026. For married couples, the limit is $150,000. Above these thresholds, the deduction is subject to a 6% phaseout rate. This means that for every $1,000 you earn over the relevant income limit, the deduction is reduced by $60.

Single adults with annual incomes greater than $175,000 and married couples with incomes greater than $250,000 will not be able to claim the enhanced deduction on their 2026 return.

Right now, these limits aren't indexed to inflation. This could change in the future if the government decides to extend the deduction or make it permanent. But expect these limits to remain as they are for at least the next few years.

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