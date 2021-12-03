Here's Why Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Neurocrine Biosciences Carry?

As you can see below, Neurocrine Biosciences had US$330.7m of debt at September 2021, down from US$425.0m a year prior. But it also has US$765.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$435.2m net cash.

How Healthy Is Neurocrine Biosciences' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:NBIX Debt to Equity History December 3rd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Neurocrine Biosciences had liabilities of US$225.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$445.4m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$765.9m and US$163.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$258.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Neurocrine Biosciences could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Neurocrine Biosciences boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It is just as well that Neurocrine Biosciences's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 37% over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Neurocrine Biosciences can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Neurocrine Biosciences may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Neurocrine Biosciences recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 87% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Neurocrine Biosciences has net cash of US$435.2m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$328m, being 87% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Neurocrine Biosciences's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Neurocrine Biosciences that you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

