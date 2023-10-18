Here's Why Netflix Shares Are Soaring After Reporting Earnings

In this video, I will talk about Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) third-quarter earnings report, which beat the bottom line and subscriber estimates. Investors will be surprised by the extra information we got with regard to paid-sharing, advertising, and the impact of the writers' strike.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Oct. 18, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 18, 2023.

Find out why Netflix is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Netflix is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 16, 2023

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.