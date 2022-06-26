Here's Why NetApp Stock Has Failed To Outperform The S&P

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) stock price gained just 8% from $60 at 2018 end to almost $65 currently, primarily due to a slight rise in its P/S multiple. However, the company also witnessed a steady rise in its revenue per share, driven by a marginal rise in sales and a drop in its outstanding share count. The company’s stock massively underperformed the S&P 500, which grew around 1.5x during this period.

In our interactive dashboard, Why NetApp Stock Moved: NTAP Stock Has Gained 8% Since 2018, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) NetApp’s Total Revenue has risen 2.8% from $6.1 billion in FY 2019 to $6.3 billion currently

NetApp’s total revenue initially dropped from $6.1 billion in FY ’19 to $5.4 billion in FY ’20, before pulling back up to $6.3 billion in FY ’22 (NTAP’s fiscal year ends in April), and currently stands at the same level.

As of FY ’22, NetApp’s sales come almost equally from its products (52%) and services (48%) divisions.

However, just two years ago in FY ’20, sales from its services segment stood at 44%, and most of the sales growth since then has been driven by a rise in sales from services.

For details about NetApp revenues and comparison to peers, see NetApp (NTAP) Revenue Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 17% from $24.18 in FY 2019 to $28.30 currently

NetApp revenue rose from $6.1 billion in FY ’19 to $6.3 billion currently, while the outstanding share count dropped from 254.1 million in FY ’19 to 223.3 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen steadily from $24.18 in FY ’19 to $28.30 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for NetApp has risen from 2.2x in 2019 to 3.5x by 2021 end, and currently stands at 2.3x, just marginally higher than its 2019 level

NetApp’s P/S multiple jumped to around 3.5x by late 2020, on the back of rising investor expectations surrounding continued demand growth for its products and services.

However, due to the current increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back, currently standing at around 2.3x.

For additional details about the company’s stock returns and comparison to peers, see NetApp (NTAP) Stock Return Comparison.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Our high-quality portfolio and multi-strategy portfolio have beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Jun 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] NTAP Return -10% -30% 83% S&P 500 Return 2% -22% 88% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio -9% -26% 189%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 6/21/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.