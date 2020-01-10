Markets
Here's Why Nektar Therapeutics Shares Rose as Much as 19.7% Today

Maxx Chatsko The Motley Fool
What happened

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) rose nearly 20% today after the company announced a new development plan with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY)

The collaboration will advance bempegaldesleukin (bempeg) from Nektar Therapeutics and Opdivo from Bristol-Myers Squibb in multiple new registrational trials. The combination therapy is already being investigated in first-line metastatic melanoma, first-line cisplatin-ineligible metastatic urothelial cancer, and first-line metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). 

As of 11:50 a.m. EST on Friday, the pharma stock had settled to a 17.8% gain.

So what

The new development agreement represents a significant expansion from current efforts. The duo will advance the combination therapy in two registrational trials in adjuvant melanoma and muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Nektar and Bristol-Myers will also initiate phase 1/2 dose escalation studies in first-line RCC. The collaborators will split all costs.

Additionally, Bristol-Myers will fund a phase 1/2 dose optimization study exploring the combination therapy's potential in first-line non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). 

Nektar will be eligible to receive up to $125 million total once the first patients are dosed in the adjuvant melanoma trial ($25 million), muscle-invasive bladder cancer trial ($25 million), and NSCLC trial ($75 million). 

Now what

The near-term milestone payments won't move the needle for Nektar Therapeutics, which ended September with $81 million in cash and $1.4 billion in short-term investments. But the new development agreement clearly shows that Bristol-Myers Squibb sees value in bempeg. Now investors will need to await the initial results from clinical trials.

Maxx Chatsko has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Bristol-Myers Squibb. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

NKTR BMY

