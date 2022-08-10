Here's Why Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 37%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 3.9% to US$1.1b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:NGVC Earnings and Revenue History August 10th 2022

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$104m. This totals to 29% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Should You Add Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage To Your Watchlist?

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage very closely. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

