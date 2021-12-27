Here's Why National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does National Energy Services Reunited Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 National Energy Services Reunited had US$427.0m of debt, an increase on US$399.9m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$101.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$326.0m.

A Look At National Energy Services Reunited's Liabilities

NasdaqCM:NESR Debt to Equity History December 27th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that National Energy Services Reunited had liabilities of US$368.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$408.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$101.0m as well as receivables valued at US$261.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$415.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because National Energy Services Reunited is worth US$880.7m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

National Energy Services Reunited's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.8 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 3.8 times last year. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. Shareholders should be aware that National Energy Services Reunited's EBIT was down 21% last year. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if National Energy Services Reunited can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. In the last three years, National Energy Services Reunited's free cash flow amounted to 49% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Mulling over National Energy Services Reunited's attempt at (not) growing its EBIT, we're certainly not enthusiastic. Having said that, its ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow isn't such a worry. Once we consider all the factors above, together, it seems to us that National Energy Services Reunited's debt is making it a bit risky. Some people like that sort of risk, but we're mindful of the potential pitfalls, so we'd probably prefer it carry less debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for National Energy Services Reunited that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

