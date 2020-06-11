Here's Why Myriad Genetics Is Tumbling Today

What happened

Shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN), a molecular diagnostics company, are falling in response to a negative analyst note that suggests demand for elective testing won't return as quickly as investors want it to. The stock has fallen 17.4% as of 1:47 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

So what

During the first three months of 2020, testing revenue fell 25% compared to the previous year, and Jonathan Palmer from Bloomberg Intelligence thinks Myriad Genetics shareholders should brace for more disappointment. Myriad leans on its flagship hereditary cancer business for 52% of total revenue and Palmer estimates test volumes could drop by 70% to 75% during the present quarter.

Image source: Getty Images.

Myriad has been expanding its suite of diagnostic tools beyond testing for hereditary signs of increased cancer risk, but these services were struggling to get off the ground before the COVID-19 pandemic began pressuring demand for elective testing. During the nine months ended March 31, 2020, sales of the company's GeneSight brand antidepressant test fell 21% year over year and prenatal testing fell 25% over the same time frame.

Now what

Bargain shoppers probably don't want to try catching this falling knife. Myriad finished March with $182 million in cash and securities after its operations lost $133.7 million during the first three months of the year.

10 stocks we like better than Myriad Genetics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Myriad Genetics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.