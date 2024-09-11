Here's Why MPLX LP (MPLX) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed the latest trading day at $42.83, indicating a +0.19% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.17%.

The company's stock has climbed by 5.24% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MPLX LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 5, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.06, marking a 19.1% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.06 billion, indicating a 5.1% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.29 per share and a revenue of $11.95 billion, representing changes of +12.89% and +5.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.5% higher. MPLX LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, MPLX LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.97. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.69 of its industry.

Investors should also note that MPLX has a PEG ratio of 1.17 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.