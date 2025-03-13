Here's Why MPLX LP (MPLX) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $52.38, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MPLX LP in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.07, showcasing a 9.18% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.1 billion, indicating a 9.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.41 per share and revenue of $12.69 billion, which would represent changes of +4.75% and +6.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% higher. Right now, MPLX LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, MPLX LP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.03. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.5.

One should further note that MPLX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.66. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.65.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

