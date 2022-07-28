Here's Why MPLX is Likely to Deliver Earnings Beat in Q2

MPLX LP MPLX is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 2, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the diversified, large-cap master limited partnership recorded earnings of 78 cents per unit, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny on increased contributions from logistics and storage operations, as well as the gathering and processing business.

In the trailing four quarters, MPLX beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line thrice and met the same once, delivering an earnings surprise of 2.4%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPLX’s second-quarter earnings per unit of 81 cents has witnessed one upward revision and two downward movements in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 22.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues of $2.5 billion indicates a 2.6% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for MPLX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. As you can see, that is the case here.

Earnings ESP: MPLX has an Earnings ESP of +0.99%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: MPLX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Factors to Consider

MPLX provides a wide range of midstream energy services, including fuel distribution solutions. In the June-end quarter of 2022, the company is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues from long-term contracts with energy infrastructure and logistics assets.

Rising commodity prices have changed the playing field for the mid-stream space in the second quarter. A healthier commodity price scenario is likely to have provided incentives to upstream players to ramp up exploration and production operations. Hence, crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines are expected to have generated significant cash flows for MPLX in the to-be-reported quarter.

