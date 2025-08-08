Here's Why MP Materials Stock Surged Again This Week

Key Points The loss of sales to a Chinese customer was more than compensated for by increased sales of rare-earth materials.

The company's rare-earth magnet sales are ramping up nicely, as the company prepares for expansion to support the Department of Defense and Apple deals.

10 stocks we like better than MP Materials ›

Shares in rare-earth material and magnets company MP Materials (NYSE: MP) rose 11.6% in the week to Friday morning, and could possibly rise a lot more after the market digests its second-quarter earnings report.

MP Materials earnings

Investors will likely warm to the earnings report. The company reported an 84% revenue increase and a decreased loss, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) coming in with a $12.5 million loss compared to a $27 million loss in the same period of 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

It's a good result under the circumstances because of the "strategic decision to cease shipments of rare earth concentrate to China as well as by the ramp-up in midstream operations."

China is, for now, the dominant player in global rare-earth magnet production, and MP Materials previously sold rare-earth materials to a Chinese customer.

However, a massive increase in its neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) oxide revenue led to a 20% increase in materials sales to $37.5 million, and MP Materials' sales of its rare-earth magnets contributed $19.9 million in revenue.

Where next for MP Materials

The results are relatively good, as the market anticipated some near-term pain (from losing its revenue to China). Still, the real long-term story here lies in its transformative deals with the Department of Defense and Apple.

These deals will transform MP Materials into a key part of ensuring the U.S. has a domestic supply of critical rare-earth materials and magnets in the future.

Should you invest $1,000 in MP Materials right now?

Before you buy stock in MP Materials, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and MP Materials wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $635,544!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,099,758!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.