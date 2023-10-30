Here's Why Mosaic (MOS) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Mosaic (MOS) closed the latest trading day at $33.48, indicating a +1.18% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 7.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 3.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.58%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Mosaic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 7, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.80, signifying a 75.16% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.16 billion, indicating a 40.93% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $13.21 billion, indicating changes of -64.49% and -30.93%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% higher. Right now, Mosaic possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Mosaic is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.45. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.07 of its industry.

Meanwhile, MOS's PEG ratio is currently 1.21. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Fertilizers industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.27.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, finds itself in the bottom 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

