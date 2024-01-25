Here's Why Monster Beverage (MNST) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Monster Beverage (MNST) closed the latest trading day at $55.14, indicating a +0.13% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy drink maker had lost 3.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Monster Beverage in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 34.48% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.75 billion, indicating a 15.4% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Monster Beverage. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% downward. Monster Beverage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Monster Beverage is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.58. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.37.

Meanwhile, MNST's PEG ratio is currently 1.47. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

