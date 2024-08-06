Here's Why MongoDB (MDB) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

MongoDB (MDB) closed at $223.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.78% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.03%.

Shares of the database platform witnessed a loss of 14.84% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 13.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.74%.

The upcoming earnings release of MongoDB will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.48, signifying a 48.39% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $462.92 million, showing a 9.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $1.89 billion, which would represent changes of -32.13% and +12.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MongoDB. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. MongoDB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, MongoDB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 98.06. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.01 of its industry.

It's also important to note that MDB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 11.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MDB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

