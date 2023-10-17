Here's Why Monday.com (MNDY) Fell More Than Broader Market

Monday.com (MNDY) closed at $144.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.25%.

Shares of the project management software developer have depreciated by 10.1% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Monday.com in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Monday.com is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 260%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $182.42 million, up 33.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $715.56 million. These totals would mark changes of +226.03% and +37.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Monday.com. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Monday.com currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Monday.com is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 158.58. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 36.85.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.