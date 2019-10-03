Here's Why Momentum Investors Will Love Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.

Even though momentum is a popular stock characteristic, it can be tough to define. Debate surrounding which are the best and worst metrics to focus on is lengthy, but the Zacks Momentum Style Score, part of the Zacks Style Scores, helps address this issue for us.

Below, we take a look at Williams-Sonoma (WSM), a company that currently holds a Momentum Style Score of B. We also talk about price change and earnings estimate revisions, two of the main aspects of the Momentum Style Score.

It's also important to note that Style Scores work as a complement to the Zacks Rank, our stock rating system that has an impressive track record of outperformance. Williams-Sonoma currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks rated Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B outperform the market over the following one-month period.

Set to Beat the Market?

Let's discuss some of the components of the Momentum Style Score for WSM that show why this seller of cookware and home furnishings shows promise as a solid momentum pick.

A good momentum benchmark for a stock is to look at its short-term price activity, as this can reflect both current interest and if buyers or sellers currently have the upper hand. It's also helpful to compare a security to its industry; this can show investors the best companies in a particular area.

For WSM, shares are up 4.33% over the past week while the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry is up 2.86% over the same time period. Shares are looking quite well from a longer time frame too, as the monthly price change of 3.4% compares favorably with the industry's 3.95% performance as well.

While any stock can see its price increase, it takes a real winner to consistently beat the market. That is why looking at longer term price metrics -- such as performance over the past three months or year -- can be useful as well. Shares of Williams-Sonoma have increased 3.09% over the past quarter, and have gained 3.12% in the last year. In comparison, the S&P 500 has only moved -2.39% and 0.8%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to WSM's average 20-day trading volume. Volume is a useful item in many ways, and the 20-day average establishes a good price-to-volume baseline; a rising stock with above average volume is generally a bullish sign, whereas a declining stock on above average volume is typically bearish. WSM is currently averaging 934,753 shares for the last 20 days.

Earnings Outlook

The Zacks Momentum Style Score encompasses many things, including estimate revisions and a stock's price movement. Investors should note that earnings estimates are also significant to the Zacks Rank, and a nice path here can be promising. We have recently been noticing this with WSM.

Over the past two months, 10 earnings estimates moved higher compared to none lower for the full year. These revisions helped boost WSM's consensus estimate, increasing from $4.67 to $4.75 in the past 60 days. Looking at the next fiscal year, 6 estimates have moved upwards while there have been 2 downward revisions in the same time period.

Bottom Line

Given these factors, it shouldn't be surprising that WSM is a #2 (Buy) stock and boasts a Momentum Score of B. If you're looking for a fresh pick that's set to soar in the near-term, make sure to keep Williams-Sonoma on your short list.

