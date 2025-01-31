Here's Why Modine (MOD) Fell More Than Broader Market

Modine (MOD) closed the latest trading day at $101.45, indicating a -0.99% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.28%.

The heating and cooling products maker's shares have seen a decrease of 11.8% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Modine in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.79, indicating a 6.76% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $613 million, up 9.19% from the year-ago period.

MOD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $2.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.85% and +8.67%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Modine. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Modine presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Modine is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.78. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.26 for its industry.

Meanwhile, MOD's PEG ratio is currently 0.79. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Original Equipment industry stood at 0.75 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, positioning it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

