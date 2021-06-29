Here's Why Moderna Stock Hit an All-Time High Today

What happened

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 5% to a record closing high above $234 on Tuesday, with two positive developments contributing to the biotechnology company's gains.

So what

Moderna announced that its COVID-19 vaccine appears to provide protection against several new coronavirus strains, including the Delta variant that is spreading rapidly around the world. "These findings highlight the importance of continuing to vaccinate populations with an effective primary series vaccine," CEO Stephane Bancel said in a press release.

Moderna's stock price has soared in 2021. Image source: Getty Images.

Moderna also said that the government of India granted an Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in adults aged 18 years and older. "I want to thank the government of India for this authorization, which marks an important step forward in the global fight against the pandemic," Bancel said. "We are committed to making our COVID-19 vaccine available around the world."

Now what

Moderna's vaccine has emerged as a vital weapon in the global battle against COVID-19. With the drug continuing to display a remarkable efficacy and safety profile, governments around the world are ramping up their purchases of the life-saving vaccine. Moderna's stock, in turn, has delivered fortune-building returns to investors along the way, including a 124% surge so far in 2021. And with effective coronavirus protection as important today as ever, more gains appear likely.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.