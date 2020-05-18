Here's Why Moderna (MRNA) Stock is Jumping Today

On Monday, shares of biotech Moderna Inc. MRNA soared over 26% in midday trading, and closed up nearly 20% to $80 a share.

Investors were bullish on positive results from a Phase 1 study of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine candidate. The company tested three different dosing regimens in healthy adults aged 18-55, and participants in all three groups developed antibodies against COVID-19 by day 15 after dosing.

Antibodies could be a strong indicator of immunity.

Moderna said the vaccine appears to be generally safe and well tolerated.

Going forward, Moderna expects a Phase 2 study to begin soon, and a Phase 3 test is set for July.

In other coronavirus new, Vir Biotechnology VIR also announced today that it selected two potential coronavirus treatments, which will now be sent into clinical testing with GlaxoSmithKline GSK.

