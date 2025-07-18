Here's Why Moderna (MRNA) Fell More Than Broader Market

Moderna (MRNA) ended the recent trading session at $31.25, demonstrating a -2.95% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 26.77% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Moderna in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 1, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.99, up 10.21% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $127.17 million, indicating a 47.23% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$10 per share and a revenue of $2.08 billion, signifying shifts of -12.74% and -35.73%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Moderna. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.98% lower. Moderna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Should You Invest in Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)?

Before you invest in Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.