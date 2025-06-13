Here's Why Moderna (MRNA) Fell More Than Broader Market

Moderna (MRNA) ended the recent trading session at $26.68, demonstrating a -2.45% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.3%.

Shares of the biotechnology company witnessed a gain of 15.65% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 3.07%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Moderna in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$2.97, reflecting a 10.81% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $131 million, reflecting a 45.64% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$9.78 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion, which would represent changes of -10.26% and -35.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Moderna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.28% higher. Currently, Moderna is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

