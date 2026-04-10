Here's Why MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Fell More Than Broader Market

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) closed at $15.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.06% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.11% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.35%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.63% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.33%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.55 per share and a revenue of $3.55 billion, indicating changes of +15.67% and +17.73%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.53 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.34, which means MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that MNSO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.55.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.