Here's Why Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.'s (NYSE:MAA) CEO Might See A Pay Rise Soon

Shareholders will probably not be disappointed by the robust results at Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) recently and they will be keeping this in mind as they go into the AGM on 18 May 2021. The focus will probably be on the future strategic initiatives that the board and management will put in place to improve the business rather than executive remuneration when they cast their votes on company resolutions. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is fair and may even warrant a raise.

Comparing Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$19b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$4.7m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 18% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$837k.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$7.8m. This suggests that H. Bolton is paid below the industry median. Moreover, H. Bolton also holds US$44m worth of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$837k US$813k 18% Other US$3.9m US$4.9m 82% Total Compensation US$4.7m US$5.7m 100%

On an industry level, around 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.'s Growth

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has seen its funds from operations (FFO) increase by 3.8% per year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 1.6% over the last year.

We would argue that the improvement in revenue is good, but isn't particularly impressive, but it is good to see modest FFO growth. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 96%, over three years, would leave most Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

The company's overall performance, while not bad, could be better. Assuming the business continues to grow at a good clip, few shareholders would raise any objections to the CEO's remuneration. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We identified 2 warning signs for Mid-America Apartment Communities (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

