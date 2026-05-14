Here's Why Micron Can Reach a $1 Trillion Market Cap This Year

Key Points

Micron's high sequential growth, impressive outlook, and recent history of beating guidance highlight the strong fundamentals driving this rally.

The company's memory chips are essential for AI infrastructure, and the industry has had a high compound annual growth rate over several years.

Its CEO told investors to expect significant records in the fiscal third quarter, and many aren't waiting for earnings to drop in June.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Micron's (NASDAQ: MU) positioning in the AI build-out and recent results have put it on course for a benchmark that would have been inconceivable last year. The maker of memory chips has a real shot at surpassing a $1 trillion market cap this year.

A 150% year-to-date rally has helped, but the stock's gains are fueled by fundamentals, not hype. Micron can reach $1 trillion this year, and it has plenty of catalysts to stay above this threshold.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Micron is at the center of the AI boom

Every AI chip needs memory chips to function, including Nvidia's. The stock market has evolved into a game of finding which companies produce necessary components for Nvidia chips and the AI build-out as a whole, and Micron is at the center of it.

The company's memory chips are flying off the shelves, based on revenue almost tripling year over year in its second quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended on Feb. 26.

Micron has been crushing guidance, delivering solid outlooks, and reporting meaningful sequential revenue growth. For instance, its fiscal 2026 second-quarter earnings showed 74.9% sequential growth. High growth like that has been normal in recent quarters, and it explains why the chipmaker has outperformed most growth stocks.

While it's normal for memory-chip investors to have concerns about the cyclicality of the business, the AI boom still has several years left. Grandview Research projects a 28.9% compound annual growth rate for the AI chipset market through 2030.

Artificial intelligence enables AI models, but it's also the backbone for Alphabet's self-driving vehicles and Tesla's humanoid robots. This technology can bring forth products and services that feel like science fiction, suggesting the high demand for memory chips will remain intact for multiple years.

Significant records are the new normal

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra told investors to expect "significant records again in fiscal Q3" when touting fiscal second-quarter results and announcing a 30% dividend hike. Micron has a yield below 0.1%, so investors won't really notice it. However, a 30% dividend growth rate is still meaningful and highlights the company's financial strength.

Management anticipates $33.5 billion in fiscal third-quarter revenue at the midpoint. That already signals impressive sequential growth, but the company has a history of beating its guidance.

For instance, Micron delivered $23.86 billion in fiscal second-quarter revenue, but it told shareholders to expect up to $19.1 billion in that quarter when giving guidance during the fiscal first quarter. Micron's guidance numbers are good at face value, but a recent history of beating guidance amid a scorching-hot market suggests it can happen again.

Management typically reports fiscal third-quarter earnings in June. The company's results may be enough to spark a rally to a $1 trillion valuation. However, current momentum may be enough to carry it above that milestone before it reports earnings. Micron Technology already has a $900 billion valuation and has almost doubled in the past month alone.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $472,205!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,384,459!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 999% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 14, 2026.

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.