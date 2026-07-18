Here's Why The Metals Company Stock Plunged 28.2% in the First Half of 2026

Key Points

The Metals Company stock soared in 2025, but it performed poorly in the first half of 2026.

There were several positive developments for the company in May.

For innovative companies that aren't generating revenue yet, stock volatility is to be expected.

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For investors hoping that The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) stock would continue down the same path in 2026 that it followed in 2025, the past six months have been a massive disappointment. While they rocketed 451% higher last year, shares of the deep-sea mining company sank 28.2% through the first six months of 2026, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence,

Since there's no obvious reason the stock has floundered so significantly, let's dive a little deeper to make heads or tails of its poor performance.

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Last year provided the company with some smooth sailing

Plagued by bureaucratic red tape and challenges from environmental advocates, The Metals Company has faced numerous obstacles as it strives to launch commercial operations to produce copper, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from seafloor nodules.

But the market rewarded the stock in April 2025, when President Trump issued executive orders to spur domestic production of critical minerals -- and, in particular, deep-sea mining. This suggested to investors that the headwinds facing the company may dwindle, and commercial operations may occur sooner rather than later.

Were the waters really that choppy in 2026?

Although the speculation might be that The Metals Company has encountered some formidable headwinds through the first half of the year, the reality is that this isn't the case at all. Instead, the company has actually reported some positive developments.

In May, the company reported that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found its application for an exploration license and commercial recovery permit under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act to be in full compliance with the Act and its regulations.

Later in the month, The Metals Company announced an agreement with Allseas, an offshore pipeline developer and specialist in subsea construction, for the development, commissioning, and operation of the first commercial nodule collection system, with an estimated annual production capacity of 3 million wet metric tons.

As May came to a close, The Metals Company announced further progress toward securing the required governmental certifications, reporting that NOAA had certified the company's USA B exploration license application for an area that covers about 122,000 square kilometers of seafloor and contains approximately 1.02 billion metric tons of polymetallic nodules that include high grades of nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese, and several rare-earth elements.

Bulls shouldn't let the market's pessimism sink their spirits

With no clear catalysts for shares of The Metals Company declining since the start of the year, it's clear that the sell-off is a result of investors collecting profits. Therefore, those who had been optimistic about the company's progress before the ball dropped in 2026 have no reason to feel otherwise now.

For innovative companies that haven't commenced commercial operations, stock volatility, such as the kind with The Metals Company stock, is common, so investors shouldn't fret. Instead, they should pay close attention to what the mining company says in its second-quarter 2026 earnings report later this summer.

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.