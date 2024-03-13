Here's Why Meta Platforms (META) Fell More Than Broader Market

The most recent trading session ended with Meta Platforms (META) standing at $495.57, reflecting a -0.84% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.54%.

The social media company's shares have seen an increase of 8.61% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Meta Platforms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.27, reflecting a 61.74% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $36.07 billion, showing a 25.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $19.94 per share and a revenue of $158.75 billion, demonstrating changes of +34.1% and +17.68%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Meta Platforms. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher. Right now, Meta Platforms possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Meta Platforms is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.06.

It is also worth noting that META currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

