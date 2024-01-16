Here's Why Meta Platforms (META) Fell More Than Broader Market

The most recent trading session ended with Meta Platforms (META) standing at $367.46, reflecting a -1.88% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

The social media company's shares have seen an increase of 8.67% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Meta Platforms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 1, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.79, indicating a 59.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $38.78 billion, indicating a 20.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Meta Platforms. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher. At present, Meta Platforms boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.28.

One should further note that META currently holds a PEG ratio of 1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.76.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

